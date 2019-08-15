Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel tied rakhi to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan here on Thursday.
She applied 'Tilak' on the forehead of the chief minister and gave him her blessings. The chief minister gifted a saree to the Governor.
Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Vidhan Sabha to mark the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. (ANI)
UP: Governor Anandiben Patel ties rakhi to Yogi Adityanath
ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:28 IST
