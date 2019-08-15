UP: Governor Anandiben Patel ties rakhi to Yogi Adityanath

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:55 IST

Independence Day celebrated at Attari-Wagah border with full enthusiasm

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Amid the raging tension between India and Pakistan over the recent development in Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of people gathered on the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab and celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day on Thursday with utmost joy and fervour.