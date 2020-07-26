Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel 'Swayam Prabha' online.
The channel will make digital content available to students three times in 24 hours at 4 pm, 12 pm and 8 am.
Patel took part in the Foundation Day celebrations of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.
"University should do high-quality research work in accordance with Dr Kalam's dreams," said the Uttar Pradesh Governor. (ANI)
UP Governor inaugurates educational channel 'Swayam Prabha'
ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:06 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel 'Swayam Prabha' online.