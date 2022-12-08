UP Governor to inaugurate two-day Health Ministers' Conclave

New Delhi (India), December 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate a two-day health ministers' conclave organised by the Union Health Ministry to commemorate 'Universal Health Coverage Day - 2022' on Saturday in Varanasi.

Patel will inaugurate the conclave in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Conclave with the theme "Build the world we want: A healthy future for all" will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the second day, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The event will be attended by health ministers of various states. State officials, including ACS/principal secretaries (health), National Health Mission directors, Director of Health; 900 community health officers or Health and Wellness Centre in-charges and medical officers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, national experts and development and implementing partners supporting the rollout of Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) will also participate in the conclave.



Universal Health Coverage (UHC) aims that 'all people have access to needed promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative health services, of sufficient quality to be effective, while also ensuring that people do not suffer financial hardship when paying for these services. 12th of December was officially designated as "International Universal Health Coverage Day" by the United Nations in the Year 2017.

The theme of UHC day is "Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All" which underscores the role and importance of health coverage in building a healthy future for all. Also, one of the priorities of the G20 health track includes focus on Universal Health Coverage and improved healthcare service delivery.

As part of the UHC conclave, there will be three Ministerial sessions on Implementation of PM-ABHIM and 15th FC grants for Health;Disease Elimination - (TB, Kala Azar, Lymphatic Filariasis, Malaria, Leprosy and TB); Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) and distribution of PMJAY cards.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also launch of operational guidelines for AB-HWCs, and STele-MANA along with training modules for CHOs and SASHAKT portal at the inaugural ceremony. Union Health Minister will also felicitate Best Performing States/UTs.

This year Best Performing States/UTs will be awarded on the following themes:Achievement of HWCs Operationalization against target, Tele consultation,ABHA ID Generation and seeding in various health portals. (ANI).

