UP govt allows liquor shops to remain open from 10 am to 10 pm

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order saying that liquor shops in the state will be allowed to remain open till the pre-COVID timing from 10 am to 10 pm.

Earlier, the shops were only allowed to remain open till 9 pm during weekends.



UP Excise Department gave instructions to all District Excise Officers the development regarding the order which will be applicable to all shops outside the containment zone.

The order was issued by UP Additional Excise Commissioner saying that "liquor shops will be allowed to stay open from 10 am to 10 pm."

This move comes as active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh have reached 26,652, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

