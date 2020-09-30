UP govt anti-poor, Dalit: Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government is anti-poor, Dalits and is giving full protection to criminals in the State.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is completely anti-poor, Dalits and is giving full protection to criminals in the State. In this struggle, all the workers of the Congress, led by Priyanka ji, are with the victim's family," Singh tweeted.

Congress leader was quoting the tweet of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra where she had slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said that law and order in UP have deteriorated to a great extent.



"A Dalit girl who was brutalised in Hathras succumbed at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks, she struggled with life and death in hospitals. Incidents of rape in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have rocked the state," Priyanka had tweeted.

"Law and order in UP have deteriorated to a great extent. There is nothing for the safety of women. The criminals are committing crimes openly. The killers of this girl should be punished severely. Yogi Adityanath, you are answerable for the safety of women of UP," she had said in another tweet.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

