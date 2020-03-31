UP govt appoints nodal officer in Gautam Buddh Nagar to combat COVID-19

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), Narendra Bhooshan, as the officer-in-charge for the district for efforts to control the COVID-19 infection.

According to an order issued by Special Secretary Dhananjay Shukla, Bhooshan has been appointed to take actions related to managing facilities for preventing the spread, and treatment of the infection along with ensuring the supply of essential commodities in the district.

All officials of the police, health, administration and others, including those of the NOIDA authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority have been instructed to provide all help necessary to Bhooshan for carrying out his duty.

Uttar Pradesh has 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 11 patients who have been cured and discharged as of Monday evening.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a meeting with the officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar over the COVID-19 situation and also to review the plight of the migrant workers returning from Delhi and also to check. (ANI)