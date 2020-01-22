UP govt approves Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the implementation of 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana'.

Under this scheme, assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the dependents of a farmer, who dies or becomes divyang, due to an accident and if their age at the time of the accident is between 18 years and 70 years.

The scheme is fully funded by the Uttar Pradesh government and will be extended through the District Magistrate.

The scheme can be availed by filling an application form within 45 days of the farmer's death or becoming divyang.

If the deceased or divyang is having insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana or any other scheme provided by the government, then the amount to be provided to the beneficiary under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana will be adjusted accordingly.

According to UP Chief Minister's Office (CMO), if the amount given to the beneficiary exceeds Rs 5 lakh under the above mentioned schemes then no amount will be extended under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana.

A web portal will be launched for the smooth filing of application form and flow of information for the applicants.

Until yet all application forms will be submitted manually in the administration centre of the areas. (ANI)

