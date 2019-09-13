Representative Image
Representative Image

UP govt approves proposal to set up hi-tech seedling production unit

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:30 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has approved the proposal of Rs 3.12 crore to set up hi-tech nursery seedling production unit.
A state-level committee had proposed Rs 5.20 crore to set up the unit of which Rs 3.12 was approved.
The unit will be established in the current financial year as part of National Agriculture Development scheme.
The Director of Horticulture will be overlooking the establishment of the unit as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India.
The department has also been asked to ensure compliance with store purchase rules. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:14 IST

Siddaramaiah, DK Suresh not allowed to meet Shivakumar at RML hospital

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was not allowed to meet DK Shivakumar on Thursday at RML hospital where he was brought from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:57 IST

No question of out of court settlement on Mhadei water dispute,...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that there will be no question of out-of-court settlement on Mhadei inter-state water dispute and denied reports that he was scheduled to meet Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:54 IST

Chennai: AIADMK banner falls on woman riding scooter, dies after...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by the AIADMK party allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:50 IST

Contract signed for radar modernisation of naval ships

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): A contract was signed on Thursday for modernisation of radar and missile systems of Delhi Class of Indian Navy Ships here between Defence Ministry and JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:49 IST

Delhi: Truck slapped with over Rs 2 lakh fine for several...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Driver and owner of a truck were slapped with fines amounting over Rs 2 lakh for various offences including overloading under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, near Mukarba Chowk in Jahangirpuri area here on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:40 IST

Indian Railways to provide chai, snacks in earthenware at 400...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): In a bid to shun the use of single-use plastic, Indian Railways will now serve tea, lassi, snacks and other food items in earthenware at 400 major stations across the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:38 IST

Congress moves EC, seeks directions to BJP govt in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): The Congress moved the Election Commission on Thursday urging it to pass directions "to prevent the BJP government in Haryana from misusing any of the government officials or agencies".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:38 IST

To ensure quality products, Paswan pitches for One Nation, One Standard

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday asserted that after "One Nation, One Constitution" and "One Nation, One Ration Card" it was time for "One Nation, One Standard" to ensure that quality products are made available to all consumers across the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:35 IST

Train to Bangladesh from Agartala will start by 2020: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): In a major breakthrough for Northeast, a train to Bangladesh from Tripura's capital city Agartala will start by 2020, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:32 IST

Not enough to be active on social media, go to people directly:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged party workers to fight against the Narendra Modi-led central government's policies by approaching people directly stating that it is "not enough to be active and aggressive on the social media."

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:32 IST

Support price based procurement of apple to benefit 3 million...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced its first-ever support-price based procurement system for apple growers of Kashmir aimed at benefitting more than three million farmers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:32 IST

Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs 17.6 lakh, record highest price

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The annual auction of the famed Balapur laddu of Lord Ganesh, fetched a record high price of Rs 17.6 lakh here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl