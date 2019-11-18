UP govt asks for report on stubble burning from administration of 10 districts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh home department has instructed the district administration of 10 districts in the state to give a report by November 20 on incidents of stubble burning.

A press note issued by the state's Home department said, "The District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Mathura, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Bareilly, Aligarh, Jalauna and Jhansi are asked to submit a primary report by November 18 and final report on November 20."

The press note said, "Despite the orders of the Supreme Court and directions issued by the administration incidences of stubble burning have come to light in some districts of Uttar Pradesh."(ANI)

