UP govt asks police, DMs to arrange food, shelter for migrants amid lockdown

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued a notification asking police officials and District Magistrates (DMs) to arrange food and shelter for migrant workers who are facing difficulties due to the 21-day lockdown announced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In the letter, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has asked authorities not to let anyone enter or exit the state before the conclusion of the lockdown.

The DMs have also been asked to submit a daily report on the number of migrants and shelter homes prepared by them.

According to the central government, the cases of COVID-19 are on a rise every day. So far, there have been 640 active cases of novel coronavirus in India, which includes 66 recoveries and 17 fatalities.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

