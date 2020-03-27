Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued a notification asking police officials and District Magistrates (DMs) to arrange food and shelter for migrant workers who are facing difficulties due to the 21-day lockdown announced to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In the letter, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has asked authorities not to let anyone enter or exit the state before the conclusion of the lockdown.
The DMs have also been asked to submit a daily report on the number of migrants and shelter homes prepared by them.
According to the central government, the cases of COVID-19 are on a rise every day. So far, there have been 640 active cases of novel coronavirus in India, which includes 66 recoveries and 17 fatalities.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
UP govt asks police, DMs to arrange food, shelter for migrants amid lockdown
ANI | Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:16 IST
