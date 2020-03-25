UP govt bans production, distribution of pan masala till further orders

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Government of Uttar Pradesh has banned production, distribution and sale of pan masala in the entire state until further orders.



The move comes amid the outbreak of coronavirus threat across the nation.



At least 35 people in the Uttar Pradesh, including one foreign national, have been confirmed positive for coronavirus.



Notably, 11 people have been treated and discharged from the hospitals and no casualties have been reported in the state.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surged to 562 on Wednesday. (ANI)

