Homeguard officer accused of corruption. Photo/ANI

UP govt booked over 10 corrupt officers in last 15 days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Reinforcing his government's 'zero-tolerance' policy against corruption and crime, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken to task at least ten corrupt officers in the last fifteen days.
The leader in the UPCL scam, A P Mishra, along with other five officers were arrested over corruption charges.
Five people were also arrested along with officer Laxmi Singh Chouhan in the Home Guard Scam.
The Chief Minister has further ordered a high-level investigation in the Delhi-Meerut NH Scam.
Adityanath had on November 7 removed IFS Pawan Kumar from the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and HoFF, Uttar Pradesh, over corruption charges.
The state government has also decided to give compulsory retirement to seven Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers from service.
The Uttar Pradesh government in the last two years has forcibly retired over 200 officials and employees of different departments. In addition, the government has also punished more than 400 officers and employees by suspending and demoting them.
Adityanath had also announced that cyber police stations will be established in every range in the state. (ANI)

