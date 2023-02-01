UP govt cancels lease of Jauhar research institute in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): In a big jolt to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the lease of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Training and Research Institute here, according to an official statement.

After the decision of the Yogi cabinet on January 28, the government has cancelled the lease of Rs 100 per annum and ordered to take the institute's building and land, with an area of about 13,000 square meters, under government control with immediate effect.

"The building and land of Jauhar Shodh Sansthan should be taken under government control with immediate effect, take possession and inform the government," a notification by the Director Minority Welfare J Ribha said on Tuesday after the Cabinet decision.

Former cabinet minister Azam Khan had taken land for Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Training and Research Institute on lease for 100 rupees annually for 33 years during the Samajwadi Party government with the proviso that the lease term can be extended twice for 33-33 years.



"This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting during the SP government and it was said that research work would also be done in it along with the studies of Arabic and Persian. But Later it was changed and instead of higher education, Rampur Public School was opened for primary and secondary education by getting post from CBSE board," the notification claimed.

Azam Khan had become the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust's president for life.

On the complaint of Minister of State Baldev Aulakh, an SIT team was also constituted to investigate the matter. On the basis of the investigation report of the SIT, Divisional Minority Welfare Officer RP Singh was suspended for "negligence" and "indifference".

Based on the recommendation of the SIT, the government called for a report from the Rampur DM. Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh, who was then Rampur DM, had also recommended the cancellation of the lease.

While the lease was cancelled in the cabinet meeting of the Yogi government held on Saturday, the order was issued by the Minority Welfare Director Lucknow J Ribha on the name of Divisional Minority Welfare Officer/Deputy Director Moradabad Division and District Minority Welfare Officer Rampur on Tuesday asking them to inform the government about action taken. (ANI)

