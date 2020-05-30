UP govt committed to safe return of all migrant labourers: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the State government is committed for the safe return of all the migrant labourers stranded across the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Uttar Pradesh government is committed for the safe return of migrant workers to the state. A list of migrant labourers wishing to come back to the state should be received from the states so free special trains can be arranged for their return," an official statement said on Friday.

Earlier today, Aditynanath held a high-level meeting to review the lockdown situation in the State.

According to an official statement of the meeting, Adityanath expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at quarantine centres and community kitchens and said that better safety and hygiene measures should be ensured there.

"Expressing satisfaction with the availability of pulse oximeter in all the districts of the state, the Chief Minister also directed to avail infrared thermometer in every district," the statement said.

"Testing capacity should be increased to 10 thousand tests per day. He also enquired about the training of anesthesiologists and technical workers for the operationalization of ventilators at hospitals," it added.

Adityanath also directed to ensure the availability of stretchers and wheelchairs along with PPE kits, N-95 and triple-layer face masks in Hospitals. (ANI)