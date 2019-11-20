UP govt constitutes committee to study legal, technical aspects for installation of Ram statue in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): State government has constituted a committee to look into legal and technical aspects of a piece of land where a statue of Lord Ram will be installed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The four-member committee includes the Managing Director of UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, Ayodhya ADM, and the Director-General (Civil).

The committee constituted by the Principal Secretary of Tourism Department, will submit its report with full details about land within 15 days, the Ayodhya DM confirmed.

The committee will also look into various aspects of installation of the statue in its report.

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh government had decided to spend Rs 446.46 crore on building a digital museum, Lord Rama's statue and other beautification projects in Ayodhya.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A government statement said, "In the meeting, the UP Cabinet approved Rs 446.46 crore for building a digital museum and a statue of Lord Rama in Ayodhya."

"Besides this, a food plaza and a library will also be built in Ayodhya. In Varanasi, a tourist police station will also be made to help the tourists visiting the city," added the statement.

"In the meeting, Adityanath decided for more surveys and research for the creation of 28 development regions in Uttar Pradesh while two development regions in Sonbhadra have already been approved by the state government," the statement further said. (ANI)

