UP govt decides to give rebate in electricity rates for private tubewells of farmers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced to give 50 per cent electricity">rebate in electricity rates relative to the current rates for private tubewells of farmers.



The announcement was made through a tweet on UP CM's official Twitter handle.

"Committed to the convenience and prosperity of the farmers Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to give 50 per cent electricity">rebate in electricity rates relative to the current rates for private tubewells of farmers," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted from its official account in Hindi. (ANI)

