UP govt decides to provide interim compensation to rape, mob violence and acid attack victims

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to provide interim compensation to victims of rape, mob violence and acid attack incidents.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

"The Cabinet has made a provision to compensate the family members and victims of mob violence like mob lynching, acid attack or rape incidents. Twenty-five per cent of interim compensation will be given through the District Magistrate after a preliminary inquiry in such cases," state minister Sidharth Nath Singh told media.

The decision has been taken in compliance with the Supreme Court order in Tehseen Poonawala vs Union of India case, Singh said.

The apex court, in its judgment on July 17, 2018, had said that state government should formulate a compensation scheme for helping the family of the victim.

The state governments shall prepare a lynching/mob violence victim compensation scheme in the light of the provisions of Section 357A of CrPC within one month from the date of this judgment, the court had said.

"In the said scheme for computation of compensation, the state governments shall give due regard to the nature of the bodily injury, psychological injury and loss of earnings including loss of opportunities of employment and education and expenses incurred on account of legal and medical expenses," the court had ordered. (ANI)

