UP govt delegations visit several countries in a bid to bring investment to state

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): In a bid to bring investment to Uttar Pradesh, various delegates of the Yogi government have travelled to different countries including the US to convince investors to invest in the state, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

"The result of these efforts of Team Yogi is that investors from different countries are not only ready to invest big in Uttar Pradesh, they are also eager to participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in February, next year," the statement said.

According to the statement, different groups of the delegations travelled to different countries including the US, Canada, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the UAE and Brazil and met veteran investors to convince them to invest in Uttar Pradesh in different sectors, including infrastructure, defence and tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

"During this, investors were given detailed information about safe investment in the state, a better environment and subsidies being given by the government. Several investors expressed their interest also in investing in different sectors, including defence manufacturing among others, while two important MoUs were also signed by Western Sydney University," it said.

"On the other hand, Agristo Belgium has expressed its intention to invest Rs 300 crore in the food sector of the state by 2023," the statement said.

It said that the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in the state through the Global Investors Summit to be held in February, next year.

"To achieve this goal, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a team of state ministers and officials is inviting investors abroad through roadshows and one-to-one business meetings," it said.

A delegation led by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh organised a roadshow in Montreal, Canada and informed about the investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and the friendly policies of the government.

"The delegation discussed investment in Uttar Pradesh with Export Development Canada (EDC), Investment Quebec, Canada India Global Forum and Indo Canada Ottawa Business Chamber," it said.

A delegation led by Ashish Patel, Technical Education Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, organised a roadshow in South Korea.

"During this, Korean defence manufacturing units were encouraged to invest in the Defence Corridor being built in Uttar Pradesh. They were told that this was the right time to invest in Uttar Pradesh as the government was not only providing the proper environment for investment but also various subsidies," the statement said.

Chun Sang Pil, Vice President, Global Government, Samsung Electronics and other investors were invited to UPGIS.



According to the statement, a delegation led by Uttar Pradesh government's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and former minister and MLA Siddharth Nath Singh reached Stratford, Connecticut, to visit the main plant of the US aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky.

The delegation met with the CEO, Vice President and CEO of India Operations of Sikorsky and discussed the partnership in the field of defence. The UP delegation also studied how Sikorsky was working in the field of Fixed Wing Aircraft, and observed helicopter, missile, and Black Hawk helicopters being manufactured at the plant. The delegation also gave a presentation on the UP Defence Corridor. The delegation urged Sikorsky to invest in the Corridor and participate in the Global Investors Summit.

"In Belgium, a delegation led by Industrial Development Minister and PWD Minister Jitin Prasada, discussed investments with Agristo Belgium. Meanwhile, the company's business head Stephanie Dumortier has invested Rs 200 crore in the food sector in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and plans to spend another Rs 300 crore in 2023. In 2025 also, the company will invest Rs 200 crore," the statement said.

Stephanie Dumortier expressed confidence in the ease of doing business in UP. The delegation also met Ben, Director of Flixis Group, and discussed about investment intent in the green hydrogen sector in the state.

The delegation led by Water Power Minister Swatantradev Singh reached Western Sydney University in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday and met Vice Chancellor Prof. Barne Glover AO and other senior professors.

They discussed partnerships in various fields. Along with this, two important MoUs were also signed during the meeting for common participation in water resource management and skill development and disaster management.

Earlier, the focus factor of the Uttar Pradesh government was highlighted to the investors from different sectors during the roadshow in Sydney. The delegation visited the Urban Taskforce Australia (UTF) and presented ODOP products to CEO Tom Forrest. A round table conference was also held on the occasion, in which Swatantradev Singh invited UTA to invest in sectors like infrastructure, urban development and defence.

The delegation led by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan reached Abu Dhabi in UAE. On Tuesday, the delegation met Dr Shamsheer of VPH Healthcare and invited investment in the field of medical facilities. VPH Healthcare also expressed its willingness to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, in Brazil, a delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad held a meeting with the Brazilian Defence Industry and urged them to invest in the Defense Corridor being built in Uttar Pradesh.

"The representatives of the Brazilian Defense Industry showed their enthusiasm to invest in the defence manufacturing as well as other sectors and participate in the upcoming Investors Summit," the statement said.

Brajesh Pathak tweeted that for the establishment of Defence Industrial Corridor in UP, there has been an effective and meaningful discussion on various topics with Brazilian defence expert General Brito, senior officers and industrialists.

The delegation also met 20 representatives of the Brazilian tourism industry and discussed investment opportunities in tourism infrastructure in the state. There were also meetings with leaders of the animal husbandry sector, including Fernando Garcia of UNESP University and Gustavo Shib of the Brazilian Association of Dairy.

Talks were held with them on improving the genetic breed of animals and the transfer of technology in the state. (ANI)

