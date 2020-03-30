UP govt designates JPSI Sports City to house migrants returning from Delhi

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): JPSI (Jaypee Sports International Ltd) Sports City on Yamuna Expressway have been designed as shelter homes by Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh in order to house the migrants fleeing to the state from the national capital.

"JPSI Sports City, Yamuna Expressway along with their building and other resources have been designed as shelter homes with immediate effect for the medical treatment, food and lodging of people of the district or other states, who are destitute in Gautam Budh Nagar," read an order dated March 29 by the District Magistrate.

Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing on foot to their native places from Delhi amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Agra Expressway to review the situation of the migrants, who were waiting for the bus amid lockdown in the country due to coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

