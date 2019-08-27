UP Govt directs schools to introduce 15 minutes Yoga in morning assembly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The state government has issued directions to all the government schools to make the students practice Yoga for 15 minutes during morning prayers.

Speaking to ANI here on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister, Satish Dwivedi said, "We have directed all government schools to introduce Yoga for students for 15 minutes during morning assembly."

"Yoga practice should be easy to perform. However, students are free to decide whether they feel fit to perform Yoga," Dwivedi said.

The Minister further said, "The last period in the government schools will be games period."

"This is done to give a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Khelo India" and "Fit India" initiatives. (ANI)

