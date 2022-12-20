UP govt drive to provide medical treatment close to home paying off

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Yogi government's campaign to provide treatment closer to the homes of the patients is slowly paying off, said Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Tuesday.

He said that in one year, the way for patients to get treatment has become easier in about 99 urban primary health centers and urban health and wellness centers.

"People's trust in government hospitals is continuously increasing. There is a rapid increase in the number of patients in OPD in hospitals. The main reason for this is the increase of resources in the hospitals," he said.



Pathak said that there has been an increase in the number of doctors and paramedical staff.

"Modern machines are being installed in hospitals. Hospitals are being linked with telemedicine and teleradiology. At the same time, the construction work of new hospitals has also increased. Since 2017 till now, a large number of hospitals in urban areas have been increased. At present, 603 Urban Primary Health Centers (PHCs) are operating. Patients are getting treatment at 508 Urban Health and Wellness Centers (HVS). In these, patients are continuously taking advantage of the treatment," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Pathak said that facilities from free doctor's consultations to check-ups are being provided to patients in urban hospitals.

"Medicines are also being given free of cost. Patients are getting a lot of convenience by getting treatment near their homes. At the same time, the pressure of patients on big hospitals has also been less. This is paving the way for serious patients to get better treatment," he added. (ANI)

