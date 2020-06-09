UP govt faces scams, corruption, but doesn't allow people to raise their voice: Priyanka Gandhi on teachers' recruitment

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over teachers' recruitment in the state and claimed that it doesn't allow people to raise their voices even in the face of scams and corruption.

"I got to know this morning that the topper of the Uttar Pradesh assistant teachers' recruitment exam was arrested. Some candidates were also arrested yesterday. If this exam was conducted fairly, why are people being arrested?" Priyanka asked in a live video on social media.

The Congress leader asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take responsibility in the matter and said that there should be transparency and added that concrete action should be taken.

"Uttar Pradesh government doesn't let you raise your voice even in the face of scams and corruption. We can either stay silent so that there will be no change or we raise our voice and ask them questions," she said.

"Why are these issues coming up again and again?... Is the Chief Minister taking responsibility? There should be transparent and concrete action," she added.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati also sought a CBI investigation into the matter.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi announced that the investigation into the alleged scam in the recruitment of assistant teachers in the state has been handed over to a special task force.

This comes days after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court stayed the process related to the recruitment of 69 thousand teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools. (ANI)

