UP govt following steps of Ambedkar with proposed population control policy, says Dushyant Gautam

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): With the Uttar Pradesh government planning to formulate a new population policy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dushyant Gautam indicated towards following the steps of Dr BR Ambedkar, who recommended the adoption of Uniform Civil Code.

"This is a very good bill. After the arrival of this bill, I am remembering Dr BR Ambedkar. Dr BR Ambedkar would be relieved when Yogi ji will bring this bill," he said while speaking to ANI.

According to him, Dr Ambedkar had lobbied for the Uniform Civil Code and had even resigned from the government taking a strong stand backing the UCC.

The Uttar Pradesh government may soon formulate a new population policy. The state's Law Commission has uploaded the draft population policy on the website.



Welcoming the decision of the state government, Gautam said, "The decision that the Uttar Pradesh government is going to take for population control, is a very good decision."

He further said, "The government is not saying that you should have only two children. Instead, you may have however many you want but only if you can afford it. Why should the government bear their expenses?"

The BJP leader also emphasised that the government is providing facilities that it should for health and education. "Why should the government give subsidy? The children are yours," he added.

Explaining his stand on the bill, Dushyant said that the way in which parents have the right to run their family, similarly, it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to run the state. "He has his own legal right on how to run his government to benefit the people. There is nothing wrong in that," he said.

"However, it is not going to happen that you will produce children on the support of the government and the government will take care of them. Today those who have two children who are paying tax, why will they keep paying the tax of others. The country and the entire society will get a huge benefit of the population control law," he said, taking a strong stand in support of the bill.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal told ANI that under the proposed population control bill in the state, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government. (ANI)

