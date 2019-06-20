Due to lack of ambulance and other medical facilities, attendants have to drag the patients on stretchers to reach the hospital
Due to lack of ambulance and other medical facilities, attendants have to drag the patients on stretchers to reach the hospital

UP: Govt hospitals in state lack sanitation,basic medical facilities

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:50 IST

Uttar Pradesh [India], June 19 (ANI): Poor sanitation and lack of medical facilities in Moradabad district hospital and Ursala Hospital in Kanpur have added up to the sufferings of the ailing patients, as per a reality check operation conducted in these hospitals.
"Sanitation workers do not change the bed sheets, patients have to sleep on dirty and stained sheets. They clean the room once in every two or three days and charge every patient for cleaning their room" a patient told ANI.
Due to lack of cleanliness, garbage bins spill over and sacks of dirty cotton buds, used bandages and diapers are seen in the hospital corridors.
"Hospital premises stink all the time; we requested the worker to clean the room properly but she argued back and bluntly refused to clean," another patient told ANI.
Due to power cut issues, patients in the wards have to bear with great adversities. All the wards are stuffed with at least 15 to 20 patients at one juncture of time with no fan and light, making it more difficult for the patients to stay there.
Hospital authorities themselves feel helpless in this regard and tried to put this blame game on other private authority, which takes care of hospital cleanliness and sanitation.
"We have a cleanliness and sanitation contract with a private company. The workers clean all the wards and hospital premises once in a while, they do not come for cleaning on a regular basis. I have written a complaint to their higher authorities but nothing has been done so far in this direction" Hospital in-charge Dr Jyotsana Upadhyay Pant told ANI.
She did not further embellish the problem and asked the media to convey a message to the higher authorities to help in this regard.
On the other hand, attendants and patients at Ursala Hospital in Kanpur have to bear the brunt of lack of basic medical facilities and sanitation.
Ursala Hospital is one of the largest government hospitals in Kanpur.
The hospital lacks basic medical facilities like ambulance, stretcher and wheelchair. Attendants themselves have to drag the patients to reach the hospital ward or parking area.
"There is no ambulance facility in this hospital; it becomes so problematic for us to carry the patient to the ward. These hospital authorities do not help us in any way, all they know is to earn money and do nothing for the betterment of the patients" an attendant accompanying her ill relative told ANI.
There is no waiting room facility for the attendants or relatives of the patients; they have to sit on the floor, near the reception area.
While the patients here decry authority support, the authorities, on the other hand, asserted about good facilities being provided to all their patients.
"This is one of the largest and fabled hospitals in the town. We have good manpower to handle all the patients and their issues; we take care of our patients and provide them with good medical facilities" in charge cum head of the hospital Dr Uma Kant told ANI. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:27 IST

Lucknow: Vehicle carrying 29 passengers falls into canal; 7...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): A vehicle carrying around 29 passengers fell in Indira canal in Nagram, Lucknow on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:21 IST

Death toll in Muzaffarpur touches 117

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) touched 117 on Thursday morning in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:04 IST

Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi for next 2 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi and its adjoining regions for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecasting agency on Thursday has also predicted the likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning in the nationa

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:14 IST

Odisha: Narrow escape for man after falling on rail track while...

Jharsuguda(Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): A man survived miraculously after he fell on the track while trying to board a moving train at the Jharsuguda railway station here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:04 IST

4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Maharashtra's Satara district

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Satara district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 12 injured in road mishap

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): At least five people were killed and more than 12 were injured in a collision between two pick-up vans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:23 IST

President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the Central Hall today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Back to the Village: Poonch administration organises training...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Pooch District Administration on Wednesday organised a training session for district officers, in regard with the implementation of 'Back to the Village' initiative of the state administration.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:48 IST

Police remand for Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel's son Prabal Patel on Wednesday was remanded to police custody for a day by a local court here on charges of attempt to murder and injuring five people in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:16 IST

Indian Navy Marine Commando rescues mother-daughter from...

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The Indian Navy's MARCOS officials on Wednesday rescued mother-daughter duo after their boat loaded with domestic items capsized in the Wular lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:01 IST

Navy gears up for International Day of Yoga

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): As a runup to celebrate the International Day of Yoga (IDY), the Sunrise Command of the Indian Navy has been organising additional Yoga Camps onboard Naval units and in residential areas over the past one week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:57 IST

Coimbatore: 700 DMK workers detained for protesting against water crisis

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 (ANI): Around 700 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers, who held protests outside the Coimbatore City Corporation Office (CCCO) against the acute water crisis in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, were first detained and later released by police.

Read More
iocl