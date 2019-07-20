UP govt imposed emergency in Sonbhadra to hide its shortcomings: Congress' Pramod Tiwari

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik here to discuss the ongoing conflict in Uttar Pradesh between the government and opposition over Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people.

"This government doesn't want that someone should wipe off victims' tears. Whatever has happened is unconstitutional and undemocratic and it seems as if Uttar Pradesh government has implemented undeclared emergency to hide its sins and short-comings," Tiwari said speaking to media persons here.

Meanwhile, Congress party leaders are set to join Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Sonbhadra to support her in her ongoing protest against the Uttar Pradesh administration which has prevented her from visiting the area and meeting families of those affected in the firing incident which took place on July 17.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to reach Sonbhadra and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot issued call for protest in Jaipur.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh also issued an appeal to all party workers from Uttar Pradesh to reach the Chunar guest house in Mirzapur where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is housed since after her detention.

Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "I appeal to all Congress people to reach Chunar immediately for supporting Priyanka ji. Long live Priyanka".

After a late-night meeting of Congress leaders, a battery of young party leaders are also set to reach to lend their support to Priyanka. However, Deepender Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, RPN Singh and Jitin Prasad along with Rajeev Shukla were stopped at the airport in Varanasi.

Priyanka was detained by police and prevented from visiting the kin of Sonbhadra firing incident. She has been staying at Chunar guest house in Mirzapur since yesterday. Earlier today, she met the families of victims and expressed her condolences to them. However, the Congress leader claimed she was allowed to meet two persons while 15 others were prevented by the police administration.

The firing incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths of around nine persons. (ANI)

