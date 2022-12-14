UP govt imposes Section 144 in Lucknow till Jan 10, except on major festival days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Considering the upcoming festivals and events in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed Section 144 in Lucknow on Tuesday. The restrictions will stay in force till January 10, 2023.

A prohibitory order was issued by the Office of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Lucknow in this regard.

However, Section 144 will not be applicable on Christmas (Dec 25), Guru Govind Singh Jayanti (Dec 29), New Year's Eve (Dec 31) and New Year (Jan 1, 2023). Events and festivities associated with these four days shall be held as usual.

Along with this, various entrance exams will be conducted as per the schedule and shall not be affected by the imposition of Section 144.

The order also said that in view of COVID-19, it is necessary to take special vigilance on the issued guidelines. Covid protocols need to be followed and care must be taken during all the celebrations, the order read.

Presently, Section 144 has been imposed in view of the demonstrations by various party leaders, the farmers' association and other protests in Lucknow, the state government said in a statement. This is being done to maintain peace and order in the city.

Strict actions will be taken against the violators. Notably, gatherings of five or more people is prohibited during the said period.



Gautam Buddh Nagar in the state had also imposed Section 144 earlier on December 6 in view of upcoming festivals and celebrations. (ANI)















