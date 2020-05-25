UP govt issues guidelines ahead of resumption of domestic flights operation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): A day before the resumption of domestic flights operations amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday issued guidelines for passengers arriving at the airport for domestic flights.

According to the guidelines, the following actions should be ensured in respect of the passengers coming to the airports of the state:--

1. All incoming passengers must compulsorily register at the link https://reg.upcovid.in before exiting the airport.

In case of difficulty in registration on the link https://reg.upcovid.in, the passengers should contact by calling 1800-180-5145. The link will be prominently displayed at various places at the airport and communicated to passengers through the announcement.

2. Every passenger will be registered using the OTP received on his mobile phone, by himself and the family members travelling along with the details.

3. An SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number and a PDF will be displayed on their mobile screen, which can also be sent via e-mail. This SMS or PDF will be compulsorily checked by airport security before allowing passengers to exit the airport.

3. Passengers will be allowed out of the airport premises only after the CISF team checks the successful registration display at the airport.

This work will be ensured in compliance with social distancing. During the examination of the display, it should also be ensured that all the passengers are following the no-contact protocol.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Thursday said that the minimum and maximum fares have been fixed for three months for domestic flight services which will resume tomorrow. (ANI)

