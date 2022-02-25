UP govt issues helpline number for stranded citizens in Ukraine, appoints IAS Ranvir Prasad as Nodal officer to coordinate return

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued a helpline number for the citizens stranded in the Eastern European country and said that the government is working to bring back the people of the state.

The number launched by the government is 94544 41081.

The government also appointed IAS Ranvir Prasad, Relief Commissioner and Secretary, Revenue Department, as the nodal officer to coordinate the return of the citizens.



"In view of the emergency situation arising in Ukraine, all commercial flights to and from Ukraine are closed. Ukraine's airspace is also closed. The Embassy of India, Kiev, is striving to provide all possible help to all Indians (Indian students and others) present in Ukraine. Helpline numbers are being operated by Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Embassy of India, Kiev, Ukraine," said the statement by the government.

"According to the notification, the Nodal Officer, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and the Embassy of India, Kiev, Ukraine, will facilitate the process of repatriation of students/persons from Uttar Pradesh who are present in Ukraine," added the statement.

The state government further stated that the state control room will provide 24-hour helpline service to the people. (ANI)

