UP Govt issues instructions to officials on organising Akhand Ramayana, Durga Saptashati recital during Navratri

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued instructions to all district administrations on organising Akhand Ramayana and Durga Saptashati recital during the occasion of Navratri.

The UP government will be organising special events during Navratri in Shakti Peeths and Temples. These will be held at district, tehsil and block level.



According to a press statement, cultural programs will also be organized in the state. The instructions for the smooth and proper conduct of the programs have been issued to all District Magistrates and Commissioners.

As per the statement, the UP government is also providing one lakh rupees to all the districts for organising the event.

The government also urged everyone especially women to be part of the programs. (ANI)

