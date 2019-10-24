UP govt issues order to continue to avail services of 25,000 home guards

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to continue availing the services of 25,000 home guards of the police force in the state keeping in mind the festive season requirements.

"In view of the upcoming festivals, home guards would be deployed on duty under the budgetary limits in the same way as earlier till further orders are issued in this regard," Avanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home department said in a letter issued to the Home Guard department and Additional Director General office.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had terminated the services of 25,000 home guards of the police department in the state on October 15.

"The decision to end 25,000 home guard services was taken on August 28 this year in a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary," the order stated.

On October 16, after Uttar Pradesh Police terminated the duties of 25,000 home guards, state minister Chetan Chauhan, who has the Home Guard portfolio, had clarified that no official letter had been received from the Home department in this regard and that no one will be removed from the job.

Chauhan had said that due to the budget constraints, the days of duties will be less but the service of home guards won't be terminated.

"We have not received any official letter from the Home Department. I assure no one will be removed from his job. No formal decision has been taken. Due to the budget constraint, the days of duty will be reduced to 20-22 from 30 days," Chauhan had said. (ANI)

