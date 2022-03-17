UP govt lifts all Covid-19 restrictions as cases drop

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday lifted all Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state, as the number of cases drops.

Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Principal Secretary Home, Uttar Pradesh, issued an order stating that "As the number of cases in the state has declined, the government has announced to remove all Covid restrictions in the state."

The order further mentioned that "All swimming pools and water parks in the state will be functional. Anganwadi Centres will also be allowed to function"

"People are allowed to attend or organise celebrations, wedding functions with no restrictions on the number of people. However, it is pivotal to wear masks and follow necessary Covid protocols," it said.

However, it is mandatory to take precautionary measures.





With the addition of 2,539 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total active cases in India further declined to 30,799 constituting 0.07 per cent of the country's total positive cases, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The overall COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 4,30,01,477.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.42 per cent.

With 4,491 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery in the country stands at 4,24,54,546. While death count rose to 5,16,132 with 60 fresh COVID-related fatalities.

The recovery rate in India has increased to 98.72 per cent and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. (ANI)

