UP govt moves SC against Allahabad HC order

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has knocked the door of Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court's order regarding the removal of hoardings put up by the state government, with names, addresses and photographs of those who were accused of violence during anti-CAA protests, said Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Raghvendra Singh.

Taking the suo moto cognisance of the public interest litigation on the issue, the High Court in an unprecedented sitting on Sunday termed the act of putting up photos of protesters as "unjust".

The hoardings included pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, former IPS officer SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept the state capital on December 19 last year. (ANI)

