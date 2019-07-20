UP govt officials are asking me to leave without meeting victims' families: Priyanka Gandhi

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that Uttar Pradesh government officials are asking her to leave without meeting the families of those who were killed in the Sonbhadra on July 17.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has sent ADG Varanasi Brij Bhushan, Commissioner Varanasi Deepak Agarwal, Commissioner Mirzapur, DIG Mirzapur for asking me to leave without meeting the victim families. They all are sitting with me for the last 1 hour. They have neither given any base nor any papers for keeping me under arrest," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"I am making it very clear that I was not here for violating any section but for meeting the victim families. I have told the messengers of government that I will not leave unless I meet the victim families," she said in another tweet.

Vadra said that she is ready to go to jail if the government puts her inside the prison for meeting kin of those who were killed in the Sonbhadra on July 17. She further said that she will not furnish the bail amount at any cost.

Vadra, Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh was detained on Friday while on her way to meet kin of those killed in the July 17 Sonbhadra firing incident. She was taken to Mirzapur by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"If the government wants to put me in jail for meeting the victims, I am fully prepared," tweeted Vadra.

She further said that she will not pay the bail amount at any cost.

"I will not furnish the bail amount; I will not pay a single penny. I had said if Section 144 is imposed in Sonbhadra, I won't violate it, 2 people will go. But the action was taken. I have been kept here for the last 7 hours. I would not move without meeting them," said Vadra.

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths. (ANI)

