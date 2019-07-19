UP govt puts Azam Khan's name on anti-land mafia portal

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has put Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's name on government's anti-land mafia portal.

"Since Azam Khan has 2 cases and around 13 FIRs lodged against him his name has been put up on government's anti-land mafia portal; a retired circle officer Ale Hasan's name is also included. It means the cases will be directly monitored by the government and legal action will be taken," said Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar.

"We have a routine process where when it is proved that someone's land has been illegally acquired, with the case having a criminal angle and an FIR has been registered then the name of the one who had encroached upon the land is included in government's anti-land mafia portal," explained the official.

On the other hand, alleging that Rampur lawmaker is unnecessarily being harassed through registration of fake cases against him, SP has formed a high-level delegation of its legislative party members to look into the matter on July 17.

The delegation comprising of MLAs and MLCs will be visiting Rampur on July 20 and will submit a report within three days.

The development comes after some cases of land grabbing were registered against Khan in Rampur. (ANI)

