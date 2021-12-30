UP govt renames Jhansi Railway Station as ' Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday renamed Jhansi railway station as Veerangana Laxmibai railway station.



Taking to Twitter, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The 'Jhansi Railway Station' of Uttar Pradesh will now be known as 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'."

This comes after the state government got the approval to rename the railway station from the central government.

Earlier also, the UP government had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya, Allahabad as Prayagraj, and Mughalsarai station as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. (ANI)

