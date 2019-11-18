UP govt seeks report from varsity after demands for changing Agra's name made

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): After a demand for changing Agra's name was raised by a few people, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University to find out if the city was known by any other name.

"Some people through IGRS portal demanded from the Chief Minister that the name of Agra should be changed. The government has asked us for evidence and find out if Agra was known by any other name. We (Agra University) got a letter in this regard," Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Arvind Dixit told ANI on Monday.

"As Vice-Chancellor, I have asked the department head of history department to have a meeting with teachers on this. I also asked him to put a notice on the website to ask suggestions from people. How Agra was known earlier in the past? With the suggestions, they should present historical evidence," he added.

Dixit said that the history department will soon compile all the suggestions and will also submit a report to the Uttar Pradesh Government.

"They (history department) will prepare a report based on the suggestions and will submit a report to the Uttar Pradesh government. A notice will soon be put up on the University website and people can their suggestions," he said.

The state government had earlier changed Allahabad's name to Prayagraj and Faizabad district's to Ayodhya. (ANI)

