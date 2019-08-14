UP govt seeks response on cases pending against lawmaker Sangeet Som

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has sought a response from the Muzaffarnagar administration on the status of cases pending against BJP lawmaker Sangeet Som, said a senior district official on Tuesday.

One of the cases is allegedly linked to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, which had claimed 62 lives, injured 93 others and rendered more than 50,000 homeless.

"We have received a letter from the government seeking a response on two cases pending against Sangeet Som. While one dates back to 2009, other is from 2013," Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar told the media persons.

He further mentioned that the government has sought the response on 13 points, which includes the status of the case, name of the witnesses and stage at which the case stands, which is usually done in the matter of withdrawal of cases.

Som is the MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Sardhana assembly constituency seat. (ANI)