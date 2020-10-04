UP govt subverted justice then recommended CBI probe into Hathras incident: Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government "subverted justice" in the Hathras incident and then recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

"They (UP government) have subverted justice in this case. Now, they have given it to the CBI. What is the credibility of the entire investigation? I think it is extremely important that it should be a court-monitored investigation," Karat said while speaking to ANI over the Hathras incident.



Speaking about the Allahabad High Court's stand in the case, she said: "The Allahabad High Court has already taken suo moto notice. Let us see what court will say on October 12 because nobody has faith in the Adityanath government or the Modi government and its agencies in this case right from the beginning they have subverted justice."

The CPI (M) leader further alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government does not want to serve justice to the victim's family.

"Now with handing over the case to the CBI..... the issue of credibility of the Adityanath government and its accountability cannot be diverted. The question is the accountability of the UP government and its responsibility for the death of this girl? Right from the beginning, they have been against justice in this case," she said.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to hand over the probe into the Hathras case to the CBI. Announcing this move in a tweet, the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Chief Minister has decided to hand over the entire investigation into the Hathras case to the CBI.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

