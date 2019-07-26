UP govt succeeds in instilling fear in criminals' minds through technology: Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that his government has been able to 'instill fear in criminals' mind through technology.'

"Our government has been able to instil fear in the minds of criminals through technology," the Chief Minister said addressing students and teachers at the Foundation day function of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) here.

He said technology can be used for efficient management of any event and its biggest example is the Kumbh 2019.

The Chief Minister said that in 2016 some cases of hunger deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh. "As soon as I took over as Chief Minister of the state. I held the first meeting with the department about this issue. Using technology, about 13 crore ration cards were added to the base and E-POS machines were installed in 80 thousand shops. This move saved the exchequer Rs 700 crore."

"Through the technology, today the money of government schemes is going straight into the beneficiary's account," he added.

Adityanath said that technology is required for rainwater conservation and to supply pure drinking water to every household in the state.

"AKTU and other institutions like this should try to make the technology cheaper, simpler and more useful for the general public," he said. (ANI)