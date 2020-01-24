UP govt suspends 13 officials over embezzlement of funds

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended 13 officials for alleged embezzlement of Rs 5 crore from Badaun Treasury Office.

Three senior officials from the Treasury Office in Badaun, and 10 Tehsildar level officers, were suspended by the Yogi government in connection with the alleged embezzlement of funds, according to a press release.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against all the accused.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

