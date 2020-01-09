UP govt tells SC no trees were cut for Defence Expo in Lucknow

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday assured the Supreme Court that it has not cut and will not cut trees for the Defence Expo in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city.

A petition was filed against the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh government to cut 64,000 trees for Defence Expo.

Uttar Pradesh counsel told the apex court that no trees will be cut for the proposed project following which a Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the petitioner's lawyer to withdraw the plea.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had issued notice and sought response from the Ministry of Defence, and Uttar Pradesh government on the petition.

The petition filed by Barse also sought direction for Centre and state governments to formulate policies so that trees are not cut for future events.

"Felling such huge number of trees, which takes several decades to grow, and injustice is caused not just to the present generation of humans but also to the future generations of humans and all living beings dependent on the ecosystem," plea has said.

It has further asked the court to direct the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to work out a plan so that trees are not to be removed henceforth for any project.

"Direct UP Government and Defence Ministry Government of India not to damage fell, uproot, cut down, burn down or otherwise destroy part of the whole of trees. If the tree due to age etc. is a danger to life as it is about to fell the state of that entity may be video graphed in the presence of the Collector," it submitted.

It has also asked the apex court to take cognisance of Intergenerational Equity Rights of Trees, and recognise trees living entities entitled to Rights.

Direct the State of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and any other State or Union Territory, or Government of India Wing or Agency to abandon the plan of destruction of trees for any purpose whatsoever unless it meets Expert scrutiny, the petition has added.

As per reports, in November a proposal has been sent for displacing 64,000 trees on the banks of river Gomti for Defence Expo. The stretch from Hanuman Setu till Nishatganj along the banks of Gomti River will be cleared for the display of defence equipment for the Defence Expo in Lucknow 2020. It was also proposed that once the Defence Expo gets over, new trees will be planted on the banks of Gomti River.

The plea has sought to consider Fundamental Right to Justice and Intergenerational Equity of living Entities under the Constitution of India. (ANI)

