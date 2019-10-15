Representative Image
UP govt terminates services of 25,000 home guards

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:54 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has terminated the services of 25,000 home guards of the police department in the state.

In an order, the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters in Prayagraj stated that 25,000 home guards will be relieved from their duties.

"The decision to end 25,000 home guard services was taken on August 28 this year in a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary," the order stated.

The order has been issued by Additional Director General (ADG) BP Jogdand. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:08 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:01 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:52 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:50 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:48 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:33 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:18 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:02 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:01 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:00 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:00 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:51 IST

