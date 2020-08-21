UP govt threatens people instead of solving problems: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (AN): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of threatening people instead of solving their problems.

She posted cuttings from a Hindi daily with headlines about the fertiliser scam. The headline stated that two trucks loaded with urea went missing, one found unloading in Chandausi.

The headline of another news item said 'Baton charge on farmers going to bring fertiliser.'

She also posted a couple of pictures in which Congress workers were seen protesting against black-marketing of urea.

"The biggest drawback of the UP government is that instead of solving the problems of the public, it resorts to lying and threatening. There is a problem of urea in the state. Black marketing is in full swing. Scam has also happened in many districts. The farmers are upset. But the UP government is blindly saying that everything is all right," Priyanka tweeted.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been raising concerns over the alleged shortage and black marketing of urea fertiliser across Uttar Pradesh. She has asked the Centre to look into the matter.

Earlier in the day, Congress said that it will hold a protest in front of the Chaudhary Charan Singh's statue in Lucknow on Saturday over the alleged failure of the Uttar Pradesh government to tackle coronavirus situation and shortage of urea. (ANI)

