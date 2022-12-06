UP Govt to build memorial of Babasaheb Ambedkar: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary, and said his efforts gave new inspiration to the deprived and downtrodden.

CM Yogi announced that his government will build a grand cultural centre and memorial named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. His efforts gave new energy and inspiration to the underprivileged. Baba Saheb's name will be taken with immense pride whenever and wherever people will talk of freedom, equality, justice, and fraternity," said Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Despite all the restrictions, Babasaheb dedicated his life to uplifting the downtrodden and deprived sections. The path shown by him in 1940-50 remains relevant even today, he said.

CM Yogi said that it is a matter of pride that Babasaheb was born in India. Many initiatives are being taken in the country to express gratitude towards society and the nation.

"PM Modi developed five places as Panch Teerths including Dr Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow (Madhya Pradesh) and Delhi where he extended his public life, and a memorial has come up in honour of Dr Ambedkar," said Yogi.



He said that the Indian government worked to convert the building in London where he pursued higher education into a hostel and memorial for underprivileged and downtrodden children.

In the land of Nagpur where Babasaheb had taken initiation and where the last journey took place in Mumbai, a grand memorial has also been developed.

CM Yogi said that the UP government is going to build a grand cultural centre and memorial in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar.

"The memorial will present his ideals to the present and future generations. Babasaheb's photograph has been installed in all the government offices of the state," he said.

"We have benefited the deprived sections including Thau, Musahar, Kol, and Vantangia. The state government stands with the oppressed and exploited sections," he said.

The CM said that Baba Saheb while handing over the constitution after independence, had declared that the basic spirit of the constitution lies in liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity.

The Chief Minister also offered flowers and garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar in Hazratganj. (ANI)

