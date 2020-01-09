UP govt to construct holy path in Varanasi connecting 108 religious sites

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has decided to construct a holy path in Varanasi connecting around 108 religious sites in the city including the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"The government will build a holy path in Varanasi. The path will be connected to around 108 religious places in the city," said Culture and Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari.

Religious sites including Kashi Vishwanath, Navbhauri, Manas Jyotirlinga, Navdurga will be connected to the new path. According to Minister, this will facilitate tourists and devotees to visit various holy sites following one route only. (ANI)