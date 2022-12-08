UP govt to develop Naimisharanya as a spiritual tourism centre

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] December 8 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prepared a master plan to develop Naimisharanya as a Vedic city and a global centre of spiritual, religious and eco-tourism.

According to a statement by the state government, the master plan, prepared by the Tourism Department, is part of the ongoing mission of the State Government to develop all religio-cultural and spiritual centres of the state into attractive tourist destinations. The master plan also includes the rejuvenation of Misrikh-Neemsar in Sitapur, along with Naimisharanya. UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has already given directions in this regard to the top officials of the Tourism department.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers was held recently in which it was decided to develop Naimisharanya as a spiritual tourism centre in view of its mythological significance. The Cabinet also decided to form the Naimisharanya Teerth Vikas Parishad at the meeting.

A presentation was made in this regard by the Architecture and Planning Faculty of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow. The presentation was made on behalf of the Tourism Department in the presence of the Chief Secretary, explaining the complete master plan for the development of Naimisharanya.

According to the master plan, Naimisharanya has been divided into four tourism zones due to its diverse natural and man-made attractions. During the meeting, Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department, Mukesh Meshram talked about the problem of traffic congestion due to the presence of several gates in the Maa Lalita Devi temple and a variety of shops in front of the temple and said that necessary work would be done to ease the situation.

Meshram further pointed out that the artificial lake (kund), which is currently not in use, will be restored, while attention will also be paid to the facilities and their maintenance necessary for the comfort of the tourists.

The masterplan will also include cleaning and renovation of Chakrateerth Kund, Gaukund, Satsang Bhawan, meeting place and waiting area, Godavari Kund and Brahma Kund. Similarly, Dadhichi Kund will also be renovated.



The city as a whole will be developed

Along with religious places, the city as a whole will be developed. Transit nodes will be developed along with the gateways to the city. Apart from this, there would be dedicated parking lots, would be built around the city. Similarly, charging points for electric vehicles as well as common civic amenities like a tourist facilitation centre, Dharamshala and food court will also be provided.

In addition, dedicated footpaths will also be built for the safety of lakhs of pilgrims visiting the place and common facilities will be made available to the citizens in the 84 Kosi Parikrama area. Moreover, tourist facilitation centres will be set up according to the cultural and historical background of the city. Waiting area, cafeteria, changing room and restrooms will be provided and ghats will be widened.

Public transport system to be strengthened

Mukesh Meshram further added that Non-Motorized Transport (NMT), whose objective is to reduce the carbon footprint, will also be provided. He said that since Sitapur is majorly dependent on groundwater resources, an alternative source needs to be developed to avoid groundwater depletion. In this context, the Government was planning to encourage people to adopt rain water harvesting systems. He said that rain water harvesting systems should be provided in new and all public buildings.

Rejuvenation of religious places to continue in UP

Besides, the entrance to the Chakra Teerth to the changing and toilet block will also be renovated.

The rejuvenation of Naimisharanya has been planned in 3 ways. Under the first plan, all the religious places will be rejuvenated by the Tourism department. These include Chakra Teerth Temple, Maa Lalita Devi Temple, Dadhichi Kund, transit nodes at the entrance of cities, common civic amenities, development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Path and tourism-based infrastructure.

The second plan is about developing the place through grants from the Central and State Governments. This will include strengthening the water supply network, laying underground sewer lines and setting up sewage treatment plants, building roads and parking lots, providing facilities for solid waste management, fire stations and installing street lights. The third plan focuses on developing hotels, EV charging points, transportation facilities and commercial spaces in PPP mode. (ANI)

