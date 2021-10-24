UP govt to distribute tablets, laptops to students from November last week: Yogi Adityanath

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state government will start distributing tablets and laptops to students from the last week of November in order to aid students.

"In order to equip the youth of Uttar Pradesh with the latest technology so that they can benefit from online studies, we will start distributing tablets and laptops from the last week of November," said the Cheif Minister at the foundation-laying ceremony of a government medical college in Sultanpur on Saturday.



He further said that the state government is striving towards providing employment to the youth.

"In 4.5 years, 4.5 lakh youth were given government jobs," he said.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said that the government medical college in its first phase will be equipped with 500 beds. "Now the people of the district will not have to go to Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities of the country for treatment," he said. (ANI)

