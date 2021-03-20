UP govt to establish three PAC women battalions named after female warriors

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the state government is going to establish three new Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) women battalions named after three women warriors.

"Three PAC women battalions to be established after three women warriors who sacrificed themselves in India's freedom struggle - Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi and Jhalkaribai, for which all formalities have already been completed," Adityanath said while addressing a gathering at an event organised on the death anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi.

"Bundelkhand played a big role in the freedom struggle to eliminate British rule. Rani Laxmibai in Jhansi, Rani Avantibai Lodha in Ramgarh were leading this movement. When the kings of different regions were supporting the Britishers to protect their reign and their throne, Rani Laxmibai and Rani Avantibai Lodhi remained firm on their stand against the Britishers. They fought to protect the country till their last breath."

"Today, they are not with us but their sacrifice still inspires us to preserve the unity and integrity of our country. Taking inspiration from these women warriors, the Uttar Pradesh government has started the Mission Shakti program for the safety and security of women. Under this program, we have made it compulsory to appoint 20 per cent of women in the Uttar Pradesh police force so that every woman is protected at any cost," informed the Chief Minister.

He further stated that to ensure the safety of women, women safety helpline desks have been established in 1,535 police stations in 350 tehsils across the state, adding that a cyber cell has been established at the commissioner level to address cyber crimes against women and a consultation chowki has been set up to resolving various issues concerning women. (ANI)