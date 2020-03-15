UP govt to form tribunal to claim compensation for damaged private, public properties

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to form a tribunal to claim compensation from those who damage government and private property, said officials on Sunday.

The tribunal designated for looking into compensation claims will be headed by a retired district judge.

According to state government officials, the decision taken by the claim tribunal will not be challenged in any court.

The tribunal will have the power to attach the property of the accused and publicised their photograph so that common people do not buy property belonged to them.

The tribunal will be able to deploy claim commissioner for damage assessment. (ANI)