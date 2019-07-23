UP Govt to install 251-metre-tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install a 251-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya which would be taller than the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat. It would be the world's tallest statue.

In the meeting of high-power committee chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here in the state capital, the CM said that lord Ram's statue would be installed on the 100 hectares of land near River Sarayu in Ayodhya. He said that work for the construction of the statue will start soon.

He also said that a comprehensive plan should be prepared for the overall development of Ayodhya. Chief Minister said that a digital museum based on Lord Ram theme, interpretation centre, library, parking, food plaza etc will be the part of Ayodhya's development.

Uttar Pradesh government informed that an MoU will be signed with the Gujarat government for technical assistance and guidance, while a separate unit of "Rajkiya Nirman Nigam" will be set up for the purpose of installation of the statue.

It also informed that for site survey, environmental assessment, feasibility studies etc. assistance will be sought from IIT Kanpur and Nagpur-based NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) (ANI)